615 ChuTNey Serves Up Good Indian Food and Music

Niroop Prabhakar, owner of 615ChuTNey, showed some of their popular menu items and talked about some of the changes made at the restaurant since their move to Bellevue. At 615ChuTNey you can now enjoy LIVE music (pop, jazz, country, and Indian fusion), and an art gallery featuring the work of local artists. 615 ChuTNey is located at 7075 Hwy 70 S. Nashville, TN 37221 in the Bellevue Valley Plaza. For more information, visit https://www.nashvillechutney.com/ or call (615) 248-8639. Follow @615chuTNey on Instagram and https://www.facebook.com/615Chutney/ on Facebook.