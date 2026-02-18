Join us as we get an inside look at new bakery and drink menu items at Nashville favorite, 8th & Roast! Inspired by spring flavors, these festive treats are sure to satisfy. To learn more about 8th & Roast, you can visit their website at 8thandRoast.com .
8th & Roast Spring Menu
Join us as we get an inside look at new bakery and drink menu items at Nashville favorite, 8th & Roast!
Posted
and last updated
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.