90-Day Weight Loss Challenge Results

12:23 PM, Jan 10, 2018

Jon Young, the winner of Fitness Trainer Gerell Webb's 90-Day Weight Loss Challenge, shared his success story. Contact Gerell for personal training information by email at fitdoc7@gmail.com. For fitness tips visit www.itrain365fit.com.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Talk of the Town Segments