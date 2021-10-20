A Band's Visit

Actor Janet Dacal gave us a preview of the hit Broadway musical, The Band’s Visit. The Band’s Visit runs at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Jackson Hall now through Sunday, October 24. Go to www.TPAC.org for tickets. The critically acclaimed smash-hit Broadway musical, The Band’s Visit is the winner of 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, making it one of the most Tony-winning musicals in history. It is also a Grammy Award® winner for Best Musical Theater Album.