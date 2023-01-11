Today marked a big day in Talk of the Town history. Heather Mathis celebrated her first day as the new co-host of the show. Meanwhile, Tuwanda Coleman celebrated her 40th anniversary at Newschannel5!
Posted at 1:24 PM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 14:24:32-05
Today marked a big day in Talk of the Town history. Heather Mathis celebrated her first day as the new co-host of the show. Meanwhile, Tuwanda Coleman celebrated her 40th anniversary at Newschannel5!
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.