A Big "The Young & The Restless" Celebration

The Young & the Restless star Christian LeBlanc talked about playing the role of “Michael Baldwin” for thirty years, and the show’s special anniversary episode in his honor airing Monday, January 10. The Young & the Restless airs weekdays at 11:30am on NewsChannel5. Go to www.cbs.com for more information.
Posted at 12:04 PM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 13:04:30-05
