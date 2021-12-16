Watch
Talk Of The Town

Actions

A Charlie Brown Christmas Live at TPAC

items.[0].videoTitle
We learn more about the stage play at TPAC
Posted at 12:06 PM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 13:08:40-05

Just in time for the holiday season, the Peanuts gang is at the Tennessee Performing Art Center’s Polk Theater “A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage,” is a fresh new live take on the Christmas classic. We chatted with actor Aaron Robinson who plays Charlie Brown. A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage is at TPAC Dec. 16-22. Go to TPAC.org for tickets. This segment is paid for by TPAC.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018