A Cheese Sauce for Mac & Cheese and More!

We get the recipe from MacHenry's Meat &amp; Three
Posted at 12:12 PM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 13:12:03-05

MacHenry’s Meat and Three culinary director Stephen Wilkerson made a cheese sauce that is good for Mac and Cheese and Broccoli Casserole. You can visit MacHenry's at 581 Murfreesboro Pike or online at https://www.eatatmachenrys.com/.

MacHenry’s Cheese Sauce

1 stick of butter

1 cup whole milk

1 cup heavy cream

1/2 tablespoon salt

1/2 tablespoon of granulated garlic

1/2 tablespoon of granulated onion

1 teaspoon black pepper

12 oz sharp cheddar

Prepare the slurry before you start:

¼ cup of cornstarch mixed into a cup of water

Dump it all the ingredients in pot except the cheese

Once the everything comes to a simmer, add the cornstarch + water (slurry)

Simmer until mixture begins to thicken, stir occasionally and be careful to not let it scorch or boil over

Remove liquid from heat and then add the cheese.

Stir sauce until it’s all melted

Toss over cooked noodles

Or mix in with cooked broccoli

Or just spoon it over some fresh veggies + your favorite protein.

