A Cheese Sauce for Mac & Cheese and More!

MacHenry’s Meat and Three culinary director Stephen Wilkerson made a cheese sauce that is good for Mac and Cheese and Broccoli Casserole. You can visit MacHenry's at 581 Murfreesboro Pike or online at https://www.eatatmachenrys.com/.
MacHenry’s Cheese Sauce
1 stick of butter
1 cup whole milk
1 cup heavy cream
1/2 tablespoon salt
1/2 tablespoon of granulated garlic
1/2 tablespoon of granulated onion
1 teaspoon black pepper
12 oz sharp cheddar
Prepare the slurry before you start:
¼ cup of cornstarch mixed into a cup of water
Dump it all the ingredients in pot except the cheese
Once the everything comes to a simmer, add the cornstarch + water (slurry)
Simmer until mixture begins to thicken, stir occasionally and be careful to not let it scorch or boil over
Remove liquid from heat and then add the cheese.
Stir sauce until it’s all melted
Toss over cooked noodles
Or mix in with cooked broccoli
Or just spoon it over some fresh veggies + your favorite protein.