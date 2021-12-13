Watch
A Delicious Side Dish from Chef's Market

Jim Hagy shows us how to make this delicious side dish
Posted at 11:51 AM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 12:51:55-05

Jim Hagy form Chef’s Market made Spinach Maria. Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Twitter and Instagram.

Chef’s Market’s Creamed Spinach (Spinach Maria)

12 oz frozen spinach

5 TBSP of unsalted butter (divided)

4 TBSP of flour

½ yellow onion, diced

4 cups heavy cream

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp red pepper flakes, divided, ½ tsp for garnish

4 oz shredded Mozzarella cheese

6 oz grated parmesan cheese

Instructions

· Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

· Thaw spinach in the refrigerator for 24 hours. Drain and remove as all excess water.

· In a large saucepan, melt 1 TBSP butter on medium heat and then sauté the onions until they are fully lightly brown (about 3 to 4 minutes).

· Add heavy cream and stir to combine until bubbles start to appear. Reduce the heat to low and then add Dijon mustard, garlic powder and red pepper flakes. Bring to a simmer.

· Melt 4 TBSP butter in small separate saucepan. Add flour, stirring slow to make roux on low heat for 3 to 4 minutes.

· Add the roux to the milk mixture and stir.

· Next, add the Mozzarella and 4 oz of the parmesan and whisk to create a thick gooey cheese sauce.

· Add spinach to the mixture until well combined.

· Move the mixture to a 9 x 9 casserole dish or skillet. Add the remaining 2 oz of Parmesan on top and bake in the oven for about 3-4 minutes until the top layer melts really well.

· Garnish with red pepper flakes and black pepper (optional).

