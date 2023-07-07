A Fun & Family-Friendly Place For A Staycation in Williamson County

Lauren Ward from Visit Franklin highlighted the best things to do in Leiper’s Fork. If you are looking for a perfect place for a staycation this summer, Leiper's Fork in Williamson County is a small-town gem with plenty of family friendly activities. You can enjoy dinner at Fox & Locke, once a bustling haven for gas, groceries, and gossip, Fox & Locke now serves up delicious Southern breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as some of the best live music you will hear anywhere. You can also visit the Leiper's Fork Distillery that has an outside playground for kids while you enjoy a drink! To learn more about Leiper’s Fork, go to https://visitfranklin.com/communities/leipers-fork/ where Visit Franklin has highlighted all the best things to do there with links to each location.

