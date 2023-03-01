A Generous Helping of Nashville Hot Honey Cobbler

Jami Jo from Tennessee Cobbler Company made a Nashville Hot Honey Cobbler. It's all ahead of the Generous Helpings event. Tennessee Cobbler Company is one of over 30 of Nashville’s favorite local restaurants pulling out all the stops for the first in-person Generous Helpings in three years, presented by Kroger. Generous Helping will be in its new location, Marathon Music Works, on Wednesday, April 19 from 6pm-8:30pm. Enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience where guests are invited to feast on some of the city’s best food, fine wines, and craft beer, benefiting Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee. Generous Helpings and Chefs’ Dinner are 21 and up events. Tickets for Generous Helpings are $75 and are available now at https://www.secondharvestmidtn.org/. Proceeds from Generous Helpings benefit Second Harvest’s Grocery Rescue Program, which is designed to reduce both hunger and food waste by rescuing, sorting, and distributing frozen meat, dairy, produce and dry groceries from 300 grocery stores and food donors. You can find out more about the Tennessee Cobbler Company at https://www.tncobblerco.com/. You can find the Tennessee Cobbler Company food truck at 2808 12th Ave. South in Nashville.

Recipe: Nashville Hot Honey Cobbler (image attached)

1 cup flour

1 cups sugar

1 cup buttermilk

1 stick of melted butter

1 tsp vanilla

Pre-heat oven (convection) to 325. (non 350).

layer fruit on bottom of 9x9 baking dish

Add 1/4 cup Apple Juice

Sprinkle fruit with generous amount of sugar and cinnamon

Mix well

For extra spice sprinkle just a few red chili flakes throughout fruit

Mix all batter ingredients and pour over fruit into dish

Sprinkle home made crumble over top of pan mixture.

Bake at 325 degrees for 45 minutes or until done.

Top with vanilla ice cream

Drizzle Homemade Hot Honey on top and enjoy!

