A Grand Ole Opry Christmas highlights the magic of the Opry!

As the Grand Ole Opry celebrates its 100th birthday, it is only fitting that Hallmark joins the fun and adds some Nashville magic to this year's line up of holiday movies! The new original movie "A Grand Ole Opry Christmas" starring Nikki DeLoach and Kristoffer Polaha weaves in the rich history of the music venue with classic Hallmark charm.

Brad Pasiley also wrote wrote orginal music for the film. He and other country stars can be seen in cameos throughout the movie.

You can catch "A Grand Ole Opry Christmas" on Hallmark premiering November 29th on Hallmark!

https://www.hallmarkchannel.com/a-grand-ole-opry-christmas

