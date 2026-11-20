After 26 years of crossing the finish line outside Nissan Stadium, the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville [runrocknroll.com] is preparing for an exciting change in 2027. Organizers today announced that the event's marathon, half marathon, 10K and 5K will feature a new downtown start and brand-new finish line on Broadway on Saturday, April 24, marking one of the most significant course changes in the event's 26 year history.

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All four races will begin on Demonbreun Street before taking participants through Music City and ultimately to an unforgettable finish on Broadway, in the heart of Nashville’s world-famous entertainment district. The new finish line will be located at Second Avenue North and Broadway, placing the final moments of race day amid one of Nashville’s most iconic destinations and creating an exciting new setting for participants and spectators alike.

The move comes as development of the Tennessee Titans' new stadium reshapes the area surrounding Nissan Stadium, the event's longtime finish-line location. The redesigned course creates an opportunity to bring the finish-line celebration directly into the heart of downtown Nashville, introducing a new race-day experience while building on a Nashville tradition that began in 2000.

Additional details regarding the new course will be announced in coming months as plans are finalized.

2027 Race Weekend Details

The St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville will return April 24-25, 2027, with the marathon, half marathon, 10K and 5K taking place Saturday, April 24.

The two-day Health & Fitness Expo will be held at Music City Center, 201 Rep. John Lewis Way S., and is free and open to the public.

Health & Fitness Expo

· Thursday, April 22: Noon to 7 p.m.

· Friday, April 23: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information or to register, visit www.runrocknroll.com/events/nashville [runrocknroll.com]

