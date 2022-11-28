"A Holiday Spectacular" with Ginna Claire Mason

Actress Ginna Claire Mason from Brentwood, Tennessee talked about her first starring movie role in the new Hallmark Christmas film, "A Holiday Spectacular." "A Holiday Spectacular" will air multiple times between now and the end of the year on The Hallmark Channel. To find out when you can catch encores of "A Holiday Spectacular," visit www.HallmarkChannel.com or download the Hallmark Movie Checklist App.
