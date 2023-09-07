A Huge Sale on Fabrics and Textiles

Ms. Cheap took us to Textile Fabric store where they are having a sale on fabric, remnants, trims, and more. Textile Fabrics’ Fall sale runs Saturday, September 9 through Saturday, September 23 with all fabrics 40% off (with a one-yard minimum purchase). Remnants will be 50-75% off. For more information, go to www.textilefabricstore.com or call (615) 297-5346. Textile Fabric store is located in the Berry Hill area at 471 Craighead Street Nashville, TN 37204. Hours are Monday - Saturday 10am-6pm. For more information go to http://www.textilefabricstore.com/ or call (615) 297-5346. To learn more, follow Ms. Cheap at https://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/ and https://www.facebook.com/mscheap.

