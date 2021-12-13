"A Married Christmas" From Teddy and Tina Campbell

Power couple, multi-Grammy winning singer Tina Campbell and her husband legendary drummer Teddy Campbell talked about their holiday album geared towards married couples. Teddy and Tina Campbell's first holiday release, A Married Christmas is available wherever you buy music. The couple hopes the album will inspire memorable moments between couples all over the world. Find Teddy & Tina online at: http://teddyandtinacampbell.org or @TeddyandTina on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.