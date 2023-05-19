A New Bistro Called Café 100

Chef Steven DeVellis from the new bistro Café 100 showed some of their most popular menu items and owners Keith Simpkins and his wife, former NewsChannel5 anchor Amy Marsalis Simpkins talked about why they decided to come out of retirement to transform and open a new neighborhood restaurant. Cafe 100 is located in Bellevue at 8128 TN-100 Nashville, TN 37221. They are open 7 days a week for dinner. The hours are 4:30pm-9:30pm Monday-Friday and 4:30pm-10pm Saturday and Sunday. For more information or to make reservations call (615) 964-7399. Follow @615cafe100 on Instagram.

