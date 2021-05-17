A New Book from Rugrats Actress

Cheryl talked about her 30-year voiceover career on Rugrats as “Angelica Pickles” and how the show inspired her new children’s book. That's Coola, Tallulah! by Cheryl Chase is available wherever you buy books. The Rugrats reboot premieres on the streaming service Paramount+ on Thursday, May 27. For more information follow Cheryl Chase on Facebook and @RealCherylChase on Instagram.