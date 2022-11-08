A New Cookbook from Gourmet Chef Andy Murray

Gourmet chef Andy Murray from Murray Brothers Caddyshack restaurants talked about his new cookbook filled stories, snapshots and a foreword from his older brother, celebrated actor Bill Murray. Eat, Drink and Be Murray: A Feast of Family Fun and Favorites by Chef Andy Murray is available wherever you buy books. Follow @murraybroscaddyshack on Instagram.
Posted at 11:29 AM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 12:29:06-05
