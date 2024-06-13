A new lavish Sunday Brunch series is serves up a decadent menu

Mimo Restaurant and Bar has just launched a lavish Sunday Brunch experience, and this week, their hosting a very special event just in time for Father's Day!

MIMO RESTAURANT AND BAR LAUNCHES LAVISH SUNDAY BRUNCH AT FOUR SEASONS HOTEL NASHVILLE

Mimo Restaurant and Bar [mimorestaurant.com], the celebrated downtown Italian restaurant located at Four Seasons Hotel Nashville, [fourseasons.com] has launched a lavish Sunday Brunch experience. Following the popularity of Mimo’s recent Mother’s Day and Easter dining events, Executive Chef Francesco Greco has created a decadent weekly Sunday Brunch experience for guests to savour and share with friends and family alike. Available from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm and priced at USD 89 for adults and USD 45 for children, Sunday Brunch at Mimo is designed to help groups gather and reconnect, courtesy of Mimo’s warm and welcoming atmosphere, live music and a combination of beverages, generous live food stations and a la carte options as part of the package.

Sunday Brunch guests are first welcomed to the table and served a choice of fresh juices, teas and coffees, before being invited to choose from many fresh house-made baked goods. A specially designed Bambini’s Corner allows children to build their own pancake, with a Four Seasons chef presenting the customized pancake options to the little ones. Buffet items and live station offerings then take the stage, including Italian cheeses and cold cuts, fresh oysters, crudo and seafood, complemented by a vibrant salad bar and lavish carving station serving slow roasted prime rib of beef.

Adult guests are invited to order one a la carte item during their experience, from options that effortlessly balance breakfast classics with stand-out dishes from Mimo’s newly launched lunch and dinner menu. [press.fourseasons.com] The Imperial Scrambled Eggs bring a touch of luxury to a brunch staple, with smoked salmon and caviar added. Brioche French Toast served with seasonal berries, Bourbon crumble and candied lemon is a crowd-pleasing dish perfect for the occasion. More savoury items showcase Mimo’s scratch-made pastas such as the rich in flavour Pappardelle served with Duck ragu, rosemary, orange and parmigiano Reggiano; and Agnolotti stuffed with homemade ricotta cheese and spinach. A la carte options also include a fish option in the ever-popular Roasted Branzino with artichokes, thyme, taggiasche olives and lemon broth.

Diners are invited to linger and enjoy their experience at their own pace at Mimo’s Sunday Brunch. When it is time for something sweeter, the generous buffet stations present a vast range of choices from Pastry Chef Hector Llompart including Mimo’s Tiramisu; fresh cannoli; the inventive Nashville Banana Trifle; Chocolate Pecan tart and a range of house-made gelatos.

Sunday Brunch at Mimo is now available every Sunday from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, priced at USD 89 for adults and USD 45 for children, with children under five years complimentary. Children under the age of 12 years enjoy full access to the buffet and live stations without the a la carte entree option, for USD 45 per person.

Reservations can be made by calling +1 615 610 6990 or through the Mimo OpenTable [opentable.com] page.

Father’s Day Dining Event

Celebrate Father's Day all week long at Mimo with a special Father's Day menu. From Monday, June 10, 2024 to Sunday, June 16, 2024, with seatings available from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm, treat Dad to an exquisite three-course feast for USD 125. Indulge in Wagyu Beef specials, including Short Ribs Agnolotti and Char-Grilled New York Striploin, and conclude with a delectable Dark Chocolate Mousse.

Enhance your dining experience with a whiskey tasting for an additional USD 45 or choose from Mimo’s regular A La Carte menu favorites.

During the Father’s Day dining event, Mimo also offers its full a la carte menu offering.

Reservations can be made by calling +1 615 610 6990 or through the Mimo OpenTable [opentable.com] page.

About Mimo Restaurant

The celebrated downtown Italian fine-dining restaurant, Mimo Restaurant and Bar [mimonashville.com], is led by Executive Chef Francesco Greco [press.fourseasons.com] and his passion for regional Italian culinary traditions. Served with warm and genuine service within a lively atmosphere, the menu is infused with the essence of Tuscan cuisine. Pastry Chef Hector Llompart [press.fourseasons.com] creates exquisitely crafted desserts, boasting sophisticated flavors and stunning presentations.

Hours of operation for breakfast are 7:00 am to 11:00 am, lunch is available from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm, followed by dinner from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm daily. Brunch is served from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm on Saturday and from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm on Sunday.

Reservations at Mimo Restaurant [mimorestaurant.com] can be made through OpenTable [opentable.com] or by calling the restaurant at +1 615 610 6990.

