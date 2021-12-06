Watch
A New Location of One Spunky Spud

We go to Germantown to visit One Spunky Spud
Posted at 12:01 PM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 13:01:18-05

Tik Tok sensation Michael Harvey showed us around his second location of One Spunky Spud where he sells massive loaded potatoes, desserts and drinks. One Spunky Spud Germantown is located at 1307 2nd Ave. North Nashville, TN 37208. You can also place an order for delivery or pickup on GrubHub and Door Dash. One Spunky Spud is also located at 1000 Rivergate Pkwy in Goodlettsville inside Rivergate Mall. For more information, call (615) 873-4972 and follow @onespunkyspud on Instagram and Facebook.

