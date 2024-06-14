Watch Now
A new official Tennessee state song joins the ranks

Posted at 2:44 PM, Jun 14, 2024

Renowned singer-songwriter, producer, and author Kelly Lang’s popular single “Under A Tennessee Moon” was named the newest official state song at the Tennessee State Capitol on Thursday, April 18, when officially signed by lawmakers and Governor Bill Lee.

Lelan sat down with the country star for a deeper look into the meaning behind the song and a special hidden talent.

Encompassing the entire State of Tennessee, Lang prioritized covering everything special about the Volunteer State, from the Smoky Mountains to Memphis and everything in between. Joining the ranks of other legendary state songs such as “Tennessee Waltz,” “Rocky Top,” and “Smoky Mountain Rain,” among others, “Under A Tennessee Moon” will forever hold its place in musical and Tennessee history.

To watch the music video for “Under A Tennessee Moon,” visit Kelly Lang’s Youtube page.

