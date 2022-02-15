A New Place for Smoothies in Springfield

Elecxus Ellis, the 21-year-old owner of the new Springfield business Kofee Broz LLC talked about seeing her dream of becoming an entrepreneur come true, and made one of the restaurant’s popular smoothies. Kofee Broz LLC is located at 208 E 8th Ave., Springfield, TN 37172. To see the daily menu, follow @kofeebrozllc_ on Instagram and Facebook.
Posted at 11:55 AM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 12:55:48-05
