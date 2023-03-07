Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

A New Season at CabaRay

We talk to Ray Stevens.
Posted at 12:05 PM, Mar 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 13:05:29-05

Legendary singer-songwriter and comedian Ray Stevens talked about the season opening of his dinner showroom CabaRay. Ray Stevens CabaRay Showroom opens for the season on Saturday, March 11. Tickets are on sale now. For tickets or more information visit, https://raystevenscabaray.com/. CabaRay is located at 5724 River Rd, Nashville, TN 37209.

