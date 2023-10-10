A New Season of The Talk

The Talk hosts Natalie Morales and Sheryl Underwood talked about premiere week and kicking off the show’s 14th season. The Talk airs weekdays at 1pm on NewsChannel5. Visit www.cbs.com for more information.
Posted at 11:48 AM, Oct 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-10 12:48:31-04
The Talk hosts Natalie Morales and Sheryl Underwood talked about premiere week and kicking off the show’s 14th season. The Talk airs weekdays at 1pm on NewsChannel5. Visit www.cbs.com for more information.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.