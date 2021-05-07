A New Way to Lose Weight

Dr. Smith talked about his new 9-week Fast Burn weight loss program that consists of an intermittent fasting plan that combines time-restricted eating with an easy-to-follow detailed program. FAST BURN! The Power of Negative Energy Balance by Dr. Ian Smith is available wherever you buy books. For more information, go to www.doctoriansmith.com. Follow @doctoriansmith on Instagram, @ShredDietGuru on Twitter and Dr.IanKSmith on Facebook.