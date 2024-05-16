A perfect afternoon at Riverview Restaurant & Marina

Riverview Restaurant and Marina in Ashland City is the perfect spot to take advantage of the beautiful weather and enjoy a delicious meal out on the water! Ms. Cheap takes us along for the perfect afternoon outing!

For more information, visit riverviewrestaurantandmarina.com

or call (615) 792-7358

ABOUT RIVERVIEW RESTAURANT AND MARINA:

Riverview Restaurant & Marina is located in Ashland City, TN on the beautiful Cumberland River - Mile Marker 158. Ashland City is conveniently located between Nashville and Clarksville. We have a 240 foot transient dock - feel free to tie up and dine with us!

Please consider calling us during inclement weather to verify we are open before making the trip to see us! Alternatively, follow us on Facebook for the most up-to-date information about weather related closures.

Open Tuesday through Sunday for Lunch and Dinner

Closed every Monday.

Please call us for Holiday hours during Christmas and New Years.