A Pup-Pizza Your Dogs Will Love!

Dyan Damron from Coach D Consulting made a Pup Pizza, a yummy treat your furry friend will love. For more of Dyan’s recipe, go to https://coachdconsulting.com/ or call (615) 310-6634. Follow @CoachDyanDamron on Twitter.

Dyan’s Pup-Pizza

Ingredients:

For Crust:

1 whole cauliflower

½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese

3 tablespoons shredded or grated parmesan cheese (not the processed stuff)

2 large eggs

For Toppings:

3 tablespoons tomato paste

2 tablespoons water

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese (you can substitute egg whites for the cheese or leave off completely)

½ cup diced ham (or cooked plain ground turkey or beef)

1 plain scrambled egg

Handful of kale chips (or baby spinach or roasted broccoli)

Directions:

Add cauliflower florets to a large food processor and pulse to break down. Then process until cauliflower is finely ground. Measure out 3 cups of ground cauliflower (one head should give you 3-4 cups – add leftovers to mashed potatoes or smoothies) and add to a microwave safe bowl. Top bowl with a damp paper towel and microwave for 4½ to 5 minutes on high. Remove softened cauliflower from microwave and allow to cool. Once cool enough to touch, add the softened cauliflower to a clean light-colored tea towel. Using some pressure, squeeze the cauliflower to remove as much water as possible. There will be a good bit of water drained. Transfer the drained cauliflower to a large bowl and preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

To the drained cauliflower, add the ½ cup mozzarella cheese, 3 tablespoons parmesan cheese, and 2 large eggs. Stir to combine. Mix well until it starts to come together as a dough. Dump dough onto a large cookie sheet lined with parchment paper. Using your hands, spread and flatten out dough to about a 10-12-inch round. Bake at 425 for 12-14 minutes – edges should become golden brown. Remove crust from the oven. At this point, you can allow to cool and freeze for future use. Or you can add the toppings and bake immediately. For the toppings, mix the tomato paste and water until smooth. And tomato paste mixture to the crust and spread out evenly. Add mozzarella cheese and ham evenly over the top. Bake at 425 for 3-5 minutes until cheese has melted. Remove from oven and allow to cool – this should be luke warm or room temp before allowing your dog to consume. Before serving, you can sprinkle some scrambled egg and kale chips over the top.

Note: make sure all ingredients have no onion or garlic (like most human pizza ingredients). You can add/eliminate any of the toppings based on your dog’s dietary needs/preferences. And pay attention to portion size. Depending on the size of your dog, and the number of dogs you are feeding, you should only give them slices at a time. And always watch your dog while they eat the pizza to ensure they don’t choke. And have plenty of water available for the dog.