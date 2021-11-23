Watch
A Savory Start to Your Holiday Meal

Posted at 11:57 AM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 12:57:06-05

Kirbee Miller from KiNiMi Kitchen made Savory Tarts. For more of Kirbee's recipes visit www.KiNiMiKitchen.com and follow @KiNiMiKitchen on all social media platforms.

SAVORY TARTS

Perfect for group cooking and gathering!

1 Package puff pastry sheets

1 cup soft cheese

  • Ideas: Brie or goat cheese

1 cup sautéed protein of choice

  • Ideas: shredded ham or chicken sausage

1/2 cup preserves

  • Ideas: Apricot, Blackberry, Raspberry

1/4 cup shallots - thinly sliced

1/3 cup chopped kale

2 tablespoons olive oil

4-5 Sprigs of fresh rosemary

What to Do:

  1. Sauté protein of choice with shallots and kale in olive oil Over medium heat until the shallots are translucent
  2. Heat oven 400°
  3. Cut puff pastry sheets into 1  x  3 inch strips
  4. Crisscross strips in mini muffin tin cups
  5. Place about 1/2 teaspoon of soft cheese in the bottom of each cup
  6. Add in About 1/2 teaspoon of the sautéed mixture
  7. Top with 1/4 teaspoon - 1/2 teaspoon soft cheese
  8. Pinch the edges of the crisscrossed strips together to form a slight rim
  9. Bake until light golden brown
  10. Drizzled with honey (optional)
  11. Garnish with fresh rosemary or herbs choice

Enjoy!

