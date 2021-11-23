A Savory Start to Your Holiday Meal

Kirbee Miller from KiNiMi Kitchen made Savory Tarts. For more of Kirbee's recipes visit www.KiNiMiKitchen.com and follow @KiNiMiKitchen on all social media platforms.

SAVORY TARTS

Perfect for group cooking and gathering!

1 Package puff pastry sheets

1 cup soft cheese

Ideas: Brie or goat cheese

1 cup sautéed protein of choice

Ideas: shredded ham or chicken sausage

1/2 cup preserves

Ideas: Apricot, Blackberry, Raspberry

1/4 cup shallots - thinly sliced

1/3 cup chopped kale

2 tablespoons olive oil

4-5 Sprigs of fresh rosemary

What to Do:

Sauté protein of choice with shallots and kale in olive oil Over medium heat until the shallots are translucent Heat oven 400° Cut puff pastry sheets into 1 x 3 inch strips Crisscross strips in mini muffin tin cups Place about 1/2 teaspoon of soft cheese in the bottom of each cup Add in About 1/2 teaspoon of the sautéed mixture Top with 1/4 teaspoon - 1/2 teaspoon soft cheese Pinch the edges of the crisscrossed strips together to form a slight rim Bake until light golden brown Drizzled with honey (optional) Garnish with fresh rosemary or herbs choice

Enjoy!