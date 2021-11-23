A Savory Start to Your Holiday Meal

Kirbee Miller from KiNiMi Kitchen made Savory Tarts. For more of Kirbee's recipes visit www.KiNiMiKitchen.com and follow @KiNiMiKitchen on all social media platforms.
SAVORY TARTS
Perfect for group cooking and gathering!
1 Package puff pastry sheets
1 cup soft cheese
- Ideas: Brie or goat cheese
1 cup sautéed protein of choice
- Ideas: shredded ham or chicken sausage
1/2 cup preserves
- Ideas: Apricot, Blackberry, Raspberry
1/4 cup shallots - thinly sliced
1/3 cup chopped kale
2 tablespoons olive oil
4-5 Sprigs of fresh rosemary
What to Do:
- Sauté protein of choice with shallots and kale in olive oil Over medium heat until the shallots are translucent
- Heat oven 400°
- Cut puff pastry sheets into 1 x 3 inch strips
- Crisscross strips in mini muffin tin cups
- Place about 1/2 teaspoon of soft cheese in the bottom of each cup
- Add in About 1/2 teaspoon of the sautéed mixture
- Top with 1/4 teaspoon - 1/2 teaspoon soft cheese
- Pinch the edges of the crisscrossed strips together to form a slight rim
- Bake until light golden brown
- Drizzled with honey (optional)
- Garnish with fresh rosemary or herbs choice
Enjoy!