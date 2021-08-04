A Southwest Twist on A Favorite Side Dish

Cookbook author and food blogger Abby Turner made Southwest Potato Salad and gave some barbecue tips. The Living Table: Recipes and Devotions for Everyday Get-Togethers Top Affair by Abby Turner is available on Amazon. Follow @ATableTopAffair on Instagram and Pinterest. For more information go to www.atabletopaffair.com, www.incourage.me and follow @atabletopaffair on Instagram.

SOUTHWEST POTATO SALAD

The Living Table by Abby Turner

Potato salad is one of those foods you can always find at a tailgate or BBQ. This recipe takes your basic potato salad and twists it all up so with every bite your friends will be wanting more! Invite your coworker or your neighbor to your tailgate or house for a BBQ—and make this. They will definitely want to come back!

Prep: 10 min. | Cook: 20 min.

Ready In: 30 min. | Serves: 10–12

INGREDIENTS

3/4 cup ranch dressing

1 tablespoon lime juice

11/2 teaspoons ground cumin

2 teaspoons ground coriander

1/4 teaspoon chipotle chili seasoning

2 tablespoons butter

1 15-ounce can whole kernel sweet corn

1 poblano pepper, deseeded and chopped

2 pounds rainbow new potatoes,

cooked and quartered

1/2 cup white onion, chopped

11/4 cups grape tomatoes, chopped

1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Salt to taste

1 avocado, peeled and cubed

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Mix ranch dressing, lime juice, cumin, coriander, and chipotle chili seasoning until well blended.

2. Put 2 tablespoons of butter in a skillet on medium-high heat with the corn and chopped poblano pepper and let roast for 5 minutes.

3. In a medium bowl, mix the potatoes, corn, onion, tomatoes, pepper, and cilantro.

4. Drizzle the dressing over the mixture and toss to coat.

5. Season with salt and top with avocado.

6. Serve chilled and watch your friends devour it.

Excerpted with permission from The Living Table: Recipes and Devotions for Everyday Get-Togethers by Abby Turner. Copyright © 2021, DaySpring.

