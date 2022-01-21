A Special Two Night Event for NCIS: HAWAI’I

NCIS: HAWAI’I stars Alex Tarrant and Jason Antoon gave us a preview of the show’s new 2-part episode. The first episode of the two-part NCIS: Hawai'i event airs Sunday, January 23 at 9pm, after the AFC Divisional Playoff Game on NewsChannel5. Part 2 of NCIS: Hawai'i is set to air Monday, January 24 during the series' regular time at 9pm. Go to www.cbs.com for more information.