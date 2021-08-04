A Special Visit from a Flamingo

Jessica brought in a flamingo and talked about their characteristics and life at the Nashville Zoo. On September 11 from 7pm-11pm, eats, drinks and animals galore await you at Sunset Safari, Nashville Zoo's premier annual fundraising event. Wildlife meets nightlife at this unique social event, featuring food and drinks from dozens of Nashville's best eateries, plus live entertainment and special animal hosts. The event is rain or shine and for Ages 21+ only. For tickets or more information go to https://www.nashvillezoo.org/.

