Get ready for the new Despicable Me 4 out in theaters! To celebrate, local chef London Johnson shows us how you can make minion cupcakes that the kids will love! Despicable Me 4 is out July 3rd.

For more information on "Despicable Me 4" visit https://www.despicable.me/

Check our Nosh Desserts visit their Instagram page@nosh_desserts