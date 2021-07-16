A Taste of Louisiana in Hendersonville

Smashin' Crab Chef Michael McDade made Boudin Balls. Smashin' Crab offers great food and superb entertainment with themes of Mardi Gras parades or your grandma’s gumbo with the sounds of Second Line Brass Bands and Zydeco tunes. Smashin' Crab is located at The Streets of Indian Lake, 300 Indian Lake Blvd. Bldg. B 100 Hendersonville, TN 37075. (615) 431-2757. For more information visit https://www.smashincrab.com/hours-locations/nashville-tn/hendersonville/ or call (615) 431-2757.

