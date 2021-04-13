A Tasty Fish Dish and Cocktail

Joey Forster made Rockefeller Butterfish and a Pineapple Martini. You can get more information at www.bonefishgrill.com.

Butterfish Rockefeller

Ingredients:

o 2 each 7 oz Black Cod Fillets

o Pinch of Sea Salt and Freshly Cracked Black Pepper

o 2 Spritz of Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Spray Bottle)

o 1 Cup Rockefeller Mixture

o 1/2 Cup Rockefeller Crust

o 2 oz Jumbo Lump Crabmeat

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 450°F.

2. Spritz a sheet pan with extra virgin olive oil.

3. Season fish to taste with salt and pepper.

4. Place fish fillets onto the sheet pan.

5. Bake for 10-12 minutes.

6. Remove fish from the oven and top each fillet with 1/2 cup of rockefeller mixture and 2 tablespoons of rockefeller crust.

7. Return fish back into the oven until the fish is cooked through.

8. Transfer fish onto separate plates

9. Warm the Jumbo Lump Crab meat and place 1 oz on each piece of fish

10.Serve with your favorite sides

Ingredients for Rockefeller Crust:

o 1/3 Cup Panko Breadcrumbs

o 1/4 Cup Parmesan Cheese, Grated

o 1 Tablespoon Fresh Parsley, Fine Chopped

o 4 Tablespoons Unsalted Butter

o 2 Cloves Garlic, Minced

Directions for Rockefeller Crust:

1. Place panko breadcrumbs, parmesan cheese, and fresh parsley in a mixing bowl, set aside.

2. Melt the butter in a small pan over medium heat.

3. Add the minced garlic and cook for 30-60 seconds until tender and translucent.

4. Pour half of the garlic butter into the bowl of breadcrumbs and reserve the other half for Rockefeller Mixture.

5. Toss the breadcrumb mixture until the garlic and butter are fully combined.

6. Reserve for plating.

Ingredients for Rockefeller Mixture:

o Reserved Garlic Butter from Rockefeller Crust

o 2 Cups Fresh Spinach, Rough Chopped

o 1/4 Cup Pernod (Or another anise liqueur if you can’t find pernod)

o 1/2 teaspoon Sea Salt

o 1/4 teaspoon Black Pepper, Freshly Cracked

Directions for Rockefeller Mixture:

1. Heat the reserved garlic butter in a sauté pan over medium heat.

2. Add the spinach and sauté until spinach is wilted.

3. Deglaze the pan with pernod.

4. Season with salt and pepper.

5. Cook mixture down for 2 minutes.

6. Remove from heat.

7. Reserve for plating.

Fresh Pineapple Martini

Ingredients: Volume:

Malibu Rum (Infused with Pineapple) 2.5 oz

St. Germain Elderflower liqueur .75 oz

Simple Syrup .50 oz - .75 oz

Fresh Lemon Juice .50 oz - .75 oz

Garnish:

Fresh Pineapple Wedge

Procedure:

Combine ingredients in a pint glass packed with ice. Shake 20-30 times vigorously and strain into a frozen martini glass. Garnish with a pineapple wedge on the side of the glass.

Malibu Rum Infused with Fresh Pineapple

Ingredients: Volume:

Malibu Rum 1 bottle

Fresh pineapple 1 or 2 each

Procedure:

Skin the pineapple so only the fruit is exposed, then slice into large pieces and drop in the infusion jar. Add your bottle of rum. Drop the rest of the bean in the infusion jar as well and let sit for at least 24 hours. May let infuse for up to 36-48 hours. As long as fruit is covered in rum, then you don’t need to refrigerate, but you can refrigerate if you want to serve cold.

Helpful Hints:

§ If you want a strong pineapple flavor, then use 2 pineapples and let infuse for 48 hours.

