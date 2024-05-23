Watch Now
A unique & customizable jewelry experience at The Charm Bar

Posted at 10:00 AM, May 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-23 11:00:00-04

Founder of Whiskey Water, Anna Schowe, is bringing the 'charm' to Nashville with her latest pop-up shop, The Charm Bar! Patrons can stop by her Whiskey Water brick and mortar for a personalized unique jewlery experience that allows each individual to create their own charm necklace.

Anna stopped by to tell us all about her entrepreneurial journey, and her success!

For more information check out Whiskey Water on Instagram @whiskeywaternashville

And keep up with The Charm Bar on Instagram @thecharmbarnashville

ABOUT WHISKEY WATER
Whiskey | Water is the t shirt line from the founder + editor of The Whiskey Wolf. 
Since we started Whiskey Water as a t shirt line it has evolved into a brick + mortar boutique in East Nashville. At the shop you can find our line of shirts, tons of jewlery, home goods & of course clothes!
So go ahead, pour yourself a drink and shop.
If you are interested in wholesale options or to host a pop up shop please contact us at shopwhiskeywater@gmail.com

