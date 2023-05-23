A Visit to Starland Vintage & Unusual

At Starland Vintage & Unusual, you'll find vintage clothing, jewelry, housewares, furniture, books, and records from the 1950s to the 1990s. In addition to vintage items, Starland has unusual gifts, jewelry, and artisan-made items. They're also constantly stocking the shop with new arrivals. Owners Lynda Herdelin and Chad Swick were longtime dealers within 'Pre to Post Modern,’ the store that previously inhabited the space. They eventually took over the shop and created Starland. Starland is Woman & Veteran owned. Visit them at 2110 8th Avenue South. Follow @starlandemporium on Facebook/Instagram, and @StarlandNashville on TikTok.

