Gaines Sturdivant II and his son Gaines Sturdivant III talked about the inspirational book they wrote about their regular visits to a local waffle house. The book is called "A Waffle Can Change the World." Net profits from the sale of the book will benefit the A Waffle Can Change the World Fund, supporting non-profits engaged in youth enrichment services. For more information go to https://awafflecanchangetheworld.com/.