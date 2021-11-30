Watch
Talk Of The Town

A Waffle Can Change the World

We talk to a father and son about writing an inspiring children's book
Posted at 12:12 PM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 13:12:57-05

Gaines Sturdivant II and his son Gaines Sturdivant III talked about the inspirational book they wrote about their regular visits to a local waffle house. The book is called "A Waffle Can Change the World." Net profits from the sale of the book will benefit the A Waffle Can Change the World Fund, supporting non-profits engaged in youth enrichment services. For more information go to https://awafflecanchangetheworld.com/.

