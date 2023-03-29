A Winning March Madness Party Appetizer

Kirbee Miller founder of Kirbee + Co. made Game Day Spring Rolls, a winning appetizer to serve at your March Madness party. For more recipes and information, go to https://linktr.ee/KirbeeandCo. Kirbee is the author of NOURISH: A Guide to Coming Home to Yourself, a three-book series designed with the intention of creating meaningful connection, through recipes, journal prompts and affirmations. All books are available on Amazon and wherever you buy books. Follow @kirbeeandco on Instagram and sign up for the Kirbee + Co. Newsletter at https://www.signupanywhere.com/signup/nmfasknt.

Game Day Spring Rolls

8 rice paper sheets



8 large basil leaves or 1/2 chopped cilantro

6 large butter lettuce leaves

1 cup shredded carrots

1 red bell pepper

1/4 head red cabbage

1 medium English cucumber - 2-3" long matchsticks)

1/4 cup green onion

Optional: protein of choice



What to Do:

1. Soften the Rice Paper: Submerge one sheet of rice paper at a time in a shallow dish 5 seconds to soften.

2. Remove it and set aside for 10-15 seconds.

3. To create the wraps start at the lower middle section of the rice paper wrap, and add the ingredients in the following order: a basil leaf, a lettuce, cucumber, carrots and bell pepper, cabbage, and green onion.

4. Bring the smaller end of the rice paper up to wrap over the vegetables

5. Then bring the sides of rice paper over and roll tightly



Serve with Peanut Sauce or Honey Soy Sauce:

Whisk together the following:

1 tsp. extra-virgin olive oil

2 ct. garlic clove minced (about 1 tbsp.)

1 tsp. red pepper flakes

1/3 cup honey

1/3 cup water

2 tbsp. soy sauce

2Tbsp sliced green onion

Optional: 1/4 Tsp Sriracha