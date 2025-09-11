Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman coming to The Nashville Symphony!

Experience a soul-stirring odyssey through the heart of the Mississippi Delta, where the Blues was born. With a special in-person appearance by Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman, this immersive musical performance fuses the raw, aching power of authentic Delta Blues with the grandeur of a symphony orchestra, creating a soundscape that is both deeply rooted and breathtakingly expansive. Featuring cinematic narration by Freeman and powerful storytelling, masterful performances by Blues artists from Ground Zero Blues Club, and sweeping orchestral arrangements, Symphonic Blues unveils the Delta’s profound cultural legacy and its indelible influence on music across the world. This performance also shines a light on the region’s enduring spirit and the pivotal role of Ground Zero Blues Club in Clarksdale, Mississippi—a sacred ground for Blues preservation and a living testament to its power. More than just a concert, Symphonic Blues is a transformative celebration of history, resilience, and the music that gave voice to generations.

