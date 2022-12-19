Author Katherine Linn Claire talked about growing up knowing she was adopted, the search to find her birth mother at age 52 and the sister she discovered in the process. Accidental Sisters: The Story of My 52 Year Wait to Meet My Biological Sibling by Katherine Linn Claire is available wherever you buy books. Visit https://klcairebooks.com/books/accidental-sisters/ to learn more.
Accidental Sisters: The Story of My 52 Year Wait to Meet My Biological Sibling
Posted at 1:06 PM, Dec 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-19 14:06:08-05
