Actor and Singer Rob Mayes talks about the new movie The Neon Highway

The Neon Highway stars Beau Bridges and Rob Mayes, with special appearances by Lee Brice, Pam Tillis and more. Rob Mayes joined us to talk about the new movie. for more information visit www.theneonhighwaymovie.com
Posted at 12:41 PM, Mar 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-12 13:41:33-04
The Neon Highway stars Beau Bridges and Rob Mayes, with special appearances by Lee Brice, Pam Tillis and more. Rob Mayes joined us to talk about the new movie. for more information visit www.theneonhighwaymovie.com
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.