Actor Paul Greene Appearing at RomaDrama Live!

Actor Paul Greene talked about his acting, his music career and appearing at RomaDrama Live. You can meet Paul Greene at RomaDrama Live at The Factory in Franklin Friday, July 30 through Sunday, August 1. Set to appear are actors featured in popular shows and made-for-TV movies on The Hallmark Channel, Lifetime, Netflix, and more. The event will feature autograph and selfie ops, celebrity panels, meet and greets, music and more. For tickets and more information, visit www.romadrama.com.
Posted at 11:58 AM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 12:58:09-04
Actor Paul Greene talked about his acting, his music career and appearing at RomaDrama Live. You can meet Paul Greene at RomaDrama Live at The Factory in Franklin Friday, July 30 through Sunday, August 1. Set to appear are actors featured in popular shows and made-for-TV movies on The Hallmark Channel, Lifetime, Netflix, and more. The event will feature autograph and selfie ops, celebrity panels, meet and greets, music and more. For tickets and more information, visit www.romadrama.com.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.