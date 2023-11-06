Watch Now
Actor Tom Proctor helps raise awareness for suicide prevention and veterans

Posted at 12:28 PM, Nov 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-06 13:28:25-05

Southern lights entertainment Proudly Presents A special Veterans Day Show With Tom Proctor and Special Guest Duke Henry November 11 a percentage of each ticket will go to life’s worth living foundation for suicide, prevention and veterans

Tom Proctor and Duke Henry both are very passionate about taking care of the healthcare and the mental well-being of all of our veterans so please attend our event for a special show like no other. Tickets are limited special. There also will be a silent auction for an amazing metal tin flag dedicated to the fallen soldiers

For a link to Tickets visit
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rockin-for-the-veterans-tickets-687995702667?aff=oddtdtcreator

