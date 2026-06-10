Actor William H Macy talks critically-acclaimed Train Dreams and work with Woody Creek Distillers

Actor William H Macy stops by the studio to talk about Woody Creek Distillers and his work on the new critically-acclaimed Train Dreams.

About Woody Creek

At Woody Creek Distillers, our spirits are shaped by the land that surrounds us—fertile valleys, snowmelt-fed rivers, and high-altitude fields near our home in Basalt, Colorado. Nestled in the Roaring Fork Valley just outside of Aspen, Basalt sits at 6,600 feet above sea level, where the Rocky Mountains meet rich agricultural land. It’s a place where rugged beauty and farming heritage coexist—and it’s the soul of everything we make.

Nearly all our ingredients are grown in Colorado, within 250 miles of the distillery, and everything we produce is mashed, distilled, and bottled right here in the state.

As a women-owned distillery, we bring bold perspective and hands-on dedication to every step—from grain to glass—crafting spirits that could only come from this place.

https://woodycreekdistillers.com/

