Actress Charlene Tilton tells us about her new role in "Final Recovery"

Actress, Charlene Tilton, tells us about her new role in the movie "Final Recovery" coming out May 2nd!

The film centers on Sage, a Southeast Michigan recovery facility run by the seemingly benevolent Louise "Nanny Lou" Stamey. However, patients Rodney and Dustin discover that her operation prioritizes profit over patient care, revealing a sinister reality beneath the surface.

"Final Recovery," a thriller exposing the dark side of addiction recovery, will be released on TUBI, Amazon and TVOD on May 2nd by Buffalo 8.

The ensemble cast includes Jasper Cole, Charlene Tilton, Richard Tyson, Michael Emery, Cherish Lee, Damian Chinappi, and Kaiti Wallen. Notably, Cherish Lee and her mother, Charlene Tilton, collaborate on screen for the first time, with Lee also contributing original music to the film.

"Final Recovery" is directed by Harley Wallen from a script penned by Jerry Lee Davis and Nick Theurer.