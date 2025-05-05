Actress Connie Britton talks about her new show "The Motherhood"

Britton and her village of parenting experts help single mothers who juggle the demands of life, work and self-care!

Over the course of a transformative week, Britton and three expert coaches (AKA The Neighbor Ladies)—DIY and home design specialist Angela Rose, positive parenting coach Destini Davis, and style expert Taryn Hicks—help the mom create a harmonious living space, implement effective parenting strategies and refresh her wardrobe. At the heart of the series is the lasting impact of these changes, as the women build a supportive community to continue uplifting each other long after the cameras stop rolling.

The first two episodes of The Motherhood premiere tonight on The Hallmark Channel! Stream the episodes the next day on Hallmark +

