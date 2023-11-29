Actress Katy Chase tells us about "A Wonderful Day with Mabel MaClay"

Actress Katy Chase talked about the new kids show she’s starring in, “A Wonderful Day with Mabel Maclay”.

“Mabel” is a blend of Mister Rogers and a little bit of Mary Poppins. She invites children and families to connect and create through fun projects, songs, book reading and friendship.

