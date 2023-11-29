Watch Now
Actress Katy Chase tells us about "A Wonderful Day with Mabel MaClay"

Katy Chase stars as "Mabel" in the Bentkey series "A Wonderful Day with Mabel Maclay." It's a children's series that you can find streaming online.
Actress Katy Chase talked about the new kids show she’s starring in, “A Wonderful Day with Mabel Maclay”.

“Mabel” is a blend of Mister Rogers and a little bit of Mary Poppins. She invites children and families to connect and create through fun projects, songs, book reading and friendship.

You can subscribe and start streaming "A Wonderful Day with Mabel Maclay” on Bentkey at www.bentkey.com. You can also download the Bentkey app on your phone or tablet. Bentkey is a new subscription video service for children’s programming.

