Actress Laura Osnes talks about her new holiday movie "Silver Bells at Christmas"

Great American Media announced the World Premiere of its star-laden Original movie, Silver Bells at Christmas , streaming FIRST on Great American Pure Flix, beginning Thursday, October 15. The ensemble cast of Silver Bells at Christmas is led by famed Broadway singer, Laura Osnes (A Little Women’s Christmas, Just in Time), Ryan McPartlin (“Chuck,” Amish Affair), American country music artist Chuck Wicks, Julia Reilly (County Rescue, Christmas of Giving), Tanya Christiansen (County Rescue, A Little Women’s Christmas), Taylor Kalupa (“The Fix”), and D.B. Sweeney (The Cutting Edge, Reporting for Christmas). Silver Bells at Christmas also premieres on Great American Family and GFAM+, Saturday, October 17 (8p).

In the small town of Comfort, Kentucky, Ginny Nolan (Osnes) is determined to save her late mother’s cherished Christmas shop, Silver Bells, before mounting repairs cause it to close. When ambitious entrepreneur Nick Day (McPartlin) arrives with plans to buy the shop, Ginny finds herself at odds with his vision for the future but also drawn to him on a personal level. As her former music partner – and almost first love – Tyler Benton (Wicks) returns home to participate in a Christmas songwriting showcase, old feelings resurface. Caught between Nick’s compelling offer and obvious interest in her, and Tyler’s renewed connection, Ginny must choose between protecting the past she loves and embracing a future that could change her heart forever.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is the leader in faith and family entertainment, and one of the fastest-growing entertainment networks on television. Great American Media is home to a portfolio of entertainment brands that celebrate faith, family, and country, including Great American Family, the flagship linear network featuring original Christmas movies, rom-coms, and beloved series; Great American Pure Flix, the leading faith and family streaming service; Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion network; and GFam+, an app that lets viewers watch anytime, anywhere. Great America Media, established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott

and a group of US-based family offices, is available via cable, streaming on Pure Flix and YouTube TV, and on the GFam+ app.