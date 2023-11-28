Actress Marlo Thomas talks about St. Jude Thanks and Giving Campaign

Actress and social activist Marlo Thomas talked about St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital founded by her father entertainer Danny Thomas, and the Thanks and Giving Campaign she created to help support the hospital and its mission. St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital provides free cancer care to every child who needs it, and families never have to spend a dime of their own money while their child is being treated. For more information on St. Jude, visit https://www.stjude.org.

